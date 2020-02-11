Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .WATER LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE ON THE LOWER OHIO RIVER FROM SMITHLAND DAM TO CAIRO. MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST TO DEVELOP AT SMITHLAND DAM, WHILE MODERATE FLOODING IS ALREADY IS FORECAST TO DEVELOP AT PADUCAH AND CAIRO. AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM, THE RIVER HAS REACHED MODERATE FLOOD STAGE AND IS FORECAST TO CREST RIGHT AT MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. ADJUSTMENTS TO THESE FORECASTS ARE POSSIBLE BASED ON HOW MUCH RAIN FALLS OVER THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 6:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 40.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 46.0 FEET BY THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR ALL OF WESTERN KENTUCKY, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * FROM 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN WILL RETURN TO THE AREA ON WEDNESDAY. THE MOST LIKELY AREA TO SEE HEAVY RAIN IS WEST KENTUCKY AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA. HOWEVER, MOST AREAS CAN EXPECT 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN. * THE GROUND IS SATURATED SO ALMOST ALL OF THE RAIN WILL QUICKLY RUN OFF INTO STREAMS AND RIVERS. WATER WILL CONTINUE TO COLLECT IN LOW LYING AREAS AND WILL LIKELY SPREAD INTO AREAS THAT ARE NOT NORMALLY PRONE TO FLOODING. LOW WATER CROSSINGS SHOULD BE AVOIDED DURING THIS TIME. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&