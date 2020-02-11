NBC News projected the New Hampshire Democratic primary for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Tuesday night.
As of about 10 p.m. Central Time, NBC reported that Sanders had won the primary by a margin of about 4,000 votes, or less than 2 percentage points, over Pete Buttigieg. NBC noted that Sanders, who represents a state neighboring New Hampshire, had led the polls ahead of Tuesday's primary, so the win was not surprising.
Not long after, CNN also project the race for Sanders. With an estimated 92% of the votes in by 10:31 p.m. Central Time, Sanders held 26% of the vote, followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 24.4% and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota with 19.8%.
The results came after the Iowa caucuses were mired by errors with the vote counting systems. Monday, Sanders and Buttigiege each requested a partial recanvass in Iowa.