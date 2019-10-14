SALINE COUNTY, IL -- A mine and coal processing facility in southern Illinois is expected to close later this year.
Peabody announced Monday that it is expected to cease production at the Arclar Complex in Saline County, Illinois due to "uneconomic mining conditions."
The closure, scheduled for mid-December, would impact approximately 225 workers at the Wildcat Hills Mine and the nearby coal processing facility.
Peabody says they will work with employees to move them to positions at other Peabody operations.
Separation benefits will also be offered to workers, along with outplacement assistance.
The Arclar Complex has operated in the Southern Illinois region for more than 20 years and the Wildcat Hills Mine has been open since 2006.