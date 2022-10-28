PADUCAH — Members of the Lone Oak Lions Club donated $500's worth of coats to the Coats for Kids campaign Friday, which was the last day to donate to this year's campaign.
The Lions dropped the coats off at the River Valley Ag Credit in Paducah, our partner agency for the coat drive.
Lions Club members said they're proud to be able to serve their community in this way.
This year, the community brought in a total of 1,137 coats to help keep kids warm this winter.
A big thank you to everyone who donated!
The coats will be distributed by several local nonprofits. Click here for a list of agencies distributing the coats.