The 2021 Coats for Kids drive was another success! A grand total of 6,582 coats were donated this year.
Thank you to everyone who donated. Your generosity will bring warmth and comfort to thousands of children this winter.
WPSD would like to extend a special thanks to Mrs. Culp's 5th grade class at Ballard Elementary. Mrs. Culp's class was able to gather 2,194 coats on their own!
In total, Ballard Elementary raised 5,121 coats.
Other schools that participates in the Coats for Kids School Challenge include:
- Hendron Lone Oak Elementary - 206 coats
- Franklin Elementary - 13 coats
- Fulton Elementary - 2 coats
Last Wednesday the WPSD coat drive brought in 93 coats. An additional 1,147 coats have been donated to River Valley AgCredit.