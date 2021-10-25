PADUCAH — Thank you to everyone who donated to this year's Coats for Kids drive! Your generosity will bring warmth and comfort to children in our community this winter.
We're proud to say it was another successful year of donations, with 1,147 coats collected, as well as 196 masks to protect kids from COVID-19.
We also want to say thank you to our school challenge participants: Hendron Lone Oak Elementary School; Franklin Elementary in Metropolis, Illinois; and Fulton County Elementary School.
For more information about coats for kids and the agencies that will distribute the coats, click here.