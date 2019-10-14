Watch again

PADUCAH — As the temperature drops, you can help kids in the Local 6 area stay warm simply by donating new or gently used clean coats.

It is week three of our Coats for Kids campaign, and we need your help to beat last years' numbers.

We found Donny Neuhof as he was dropping off a new jacket at River Valley AgCredit in Paducah.

Neuhof said watching one of our Coats for Kids campaign stories made him get off his couch Monday morning.

"I saw the advertisements on TV, and I hate being cold myself," Neuhof said. "I've got plenty of coats, so I thought I would buy one for some youngsters that didn't have one."

Winter is on the way, and children in our area need to stay warm.

"We ask that our community partners with us to help bring coats in so no child is cold this winter," said Shea Weaks, the marketing specialist for River Valley AgCredit.

The coats will go to kids of all ages. That's why we need you to donate coats of all sizes.

"My child is currently in school, and I didn't realize until he was in school how many children are in need for coats for Christmas, for everything," Weaks said.

It's something Neehof said we need to tackle as a community.

"I think that's part of the trouble — nobody wants to think about it, but you know it’s there," he said.

You can drop off a coat at any of the locations listed here between Sept. 30 and Oct. 25.