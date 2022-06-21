Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Wednesday... On Wednesday, humidity values will be higher than observed on Tuesday. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, will result in heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees across the region Wednesday afternoon. Isolated to scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat. Those with outdoor activities planned for the heat of day Wednesday should consider rescheduling them to the cooler hours in the morning or evening. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air conditioned environment.