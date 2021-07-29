PADUCAH — Have you ever wanted to learn software development skills? The application deadline for Codefi's Adult Code Labs is Friday, July 30.
The 20-week Adult Code Labs training program is being offered in Paducah, Madisonville and Hopkinsville.
Sponsored by a grant from the Delta Regional Authority, the program is free to participants who qualify.
In a news release about the registration deadline, Paducah nonprofit innovation lab Sprocket says the Adult Code Labs offer a combination of online learning at each student's own pace and local in-classroom instruction two nights each week. Courses on front-end web development will start Sept. 13.
Visit codefiworks.com to apply, and download the document below for more information about the program.