Are you a coffee lover? A new coffee trail launching this weekend can lead you on a tour of 28 independent coffee shops in southern Illinois.
The ILLINOISouth Tourism Coffee Trail is launching Saturday, Oct. 1, which just happens to be International Coffee Day. ILLINOISouth Tourism says people who visit shops along the trail from Oct. 1 through the end of the year can get discounts at each shop. People who visit five participating shops will be entered into a raffle of merchandise from businesses on the trail.
The tourism organization says trail participants can track their progress two ways: through the ILLINOISouth Tourism app or with a passport book that will be available at all participating locations. By using the app, participants can check into each location and map out the route to their next stop.
“Our goal is to encourage people to support more locally. There are so many independent coffee shops in our region that offer unique experiences, whether its specialty menu items or the atmosphere,” Emily Titsworth with ILLINOISouth says in a statement released Thursday. “We really hope that people will explore our region and make new connections over something people love: coffee.”
Businesses participating in the trail include:
- 6:10 Coffee Company in Salem
- Around the Corner Coffee Company in Maeystown
- The Bold Goat Coffee Company in Fairfield
- Café on the Abbey in Columbia
- Casey Coffee Company in Casey
- Colyer Coffee House in Albion
- Common Grounds Coffee Lounge in Flora
- Cornerstone Coffee House in Norris City
- Flo’s Coffee Bar in Newton
- Fusion Coffee in Fairfield
- GypsyQueen Coffee Bar in Marshall
- June’s Breakfast + Patio in Shiloh
- Latte Dough Coffee Shop in Marshall
- Melinda’s Coffee and Bistro in Centralia
- Milk & Honey Coffee and Tea in Mt. Carmel
- Off the Square Coffee Company in Red Bud
- Olde City Café and Bar in Breese
- Pour@322 in Belleville
- Press Coffee and Tea in Trenton
- RAIL Coffee Room in Centralia
- The Red Porch Café in New Baden
- Rosie’s Coffeehouse and Bakery in Centralia
- Shimoji Coffee in Greenville
- Shimoji Coffee in Vandalia
- St. Louis Coffee World in Mascoutah
- Sweet Katie Bee’s Cupcake & Coffee Bar in O’Fallon
- The Traveling Mug in Casey
- WhitLeigh’s Coffeehouse in Norris City
For more information about the coffee trail, visit illinoisouth.org/Dine/coffee-trail.