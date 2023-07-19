According to health experts it may be harder to remember names or find words as you age. Even paying attention and multi-tasking can become difficult.
However, a new report from the AARP says cognitive decline isn't inevitable. They even list 6 ways reduce your risk. "There are things you can do to maintain your brain health as you age," says Sarah Lenz Lock, the executive director for the Global Council on brain health.
Getting quality sleep, managing stress, staying active, eating healthy, being social, and engaging your brain will help to keep your brain healthy. "What's good for your body is good for your brain." Lock says people only think about exercise for their muscles, but you need it for your brain too.
Maintaining brain health is easier for some rather than others though. Access to places like parks and recreation can help you to be social, but if you don't have access to places like that, or you're economically disadvantaged it's harder for you to go out and be active.
The report says technology and social media platforms can help spread awareness about the importance of keeping your brain sharp.
"If communities, employers, and healthcare providers are talking about brain health and making you more aware of it then it makes it easier for you to sustain it," says Lock.
The national institute of health says that despite changes in the brain that come with age, older adults can still do things like learn new skills, add to their vocabulary, and form new memories.
There's increasing evidence that the brain can adapt and change, allowing people to take on new challenges and tasks as they age.