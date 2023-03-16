KYTC District 1

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane restriction on KY 307 will remain in place until March 20 to ensure concrete has time to set in light of recent colder temperatures. 

According to a Thursday release, a contractor placed bags of concrete along an embankment near the 14 mile marker to redirect the flow of Little Joe Creek, which they say is eroding the right-of-way. 

The work zone is along KY 307 between KY 703 and KY 1748 in northeastern Hickman County. 

As part of the contractor's work, concrete is being used to replace some of the pavement on the roadway. 

To allow the concrete ample time to cure, the concrete — and a lane restriction — will stay in place until Monday. 

The cabinet says drivers should remain cautious in the area and should be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow, controlled by an automated signal. 

To stay up-to-date with road work in Western Kentucky, or view more footage from this work zone, follow the KYTC District 1 Facebook page. 

