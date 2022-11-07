Harrisburg, IL — The 66th Annual Telethon of Stars is happening this Saturday.
As we get closer to the big event, WPSD Local 6 is introducing you to some of the people and organizations benefiting from your donations. This year, we're adding another local group to the roster: Coleman Tri-County Services.
CTS assists individuals with disabilities from birth to the end of life, with the goal of helping them achieve community inclusion. "We believe all individuals should be able to pursue and exercise choices so they can achieve self-worth, attain their dreams of where and how they live, make friends, work and have fun," they say on their website.
The nonprofit may be new to the telethon — but it's not new to southern Illinois. In fact, CTS started in 1972 with 10 clients in three counties. 50 years later, CTS is serving 300 people a year with programs in 31 counties.
"The clients we serve strive to meet their goals," said CTS Executive Director Dawn Lamp. "They enjoy life and it kind of inspires you to keep helping them create that hope."
Saline County is home to Fran and Friends Resale Shop where CTS clients are learning vocational skills.
"The end goal is very individualized, it's up to them," said Lamp. "A lot of them want to work in the community and that is what we encourage. They just start to thrive and then they become friends with the people they're working with. You can definitely see doors just keep opening."
With 2022 being CTS' first-ever telethon, Lamp is hoping your donations can help them bring back the much-loved greenhouse program.
"Things just need updating and redoing to get it to where it needs to be," said Lamp. "Some of the clients go out there and they like it just because it's sensory. You know, they deal with dirt. They deal with planting and it's more sensory. Others see it more of a job opportunity where they're creating something that they're going to sell."
The 66th Annual Telethon of Stars is this Saturday, November 12 at the Julian Carroll Convention Center in downtown Paducah.
For more details on CTS and its programs, click here.