THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — Friends, family and former colleagues gathered Friday at Washington National Cathedral to honor Colin L. Powell, the trailblazing soldier-diplomat who rose from humble Bronx beginnings to become the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and later served as the first Black secretary of state.
"As he said in his autobiography, his journey was an American journey. Colin Powell was a great lion with a big heart. We will miss him terribly," his son, Michael Powell, said.
The funeral on a sunny and chilly day drew dignitaries and friends from across a wide political and military spectrum. They included former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, former secretaries of state James Baker, Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, and the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Army Gen. Mark Milley, as well as other service chiefs.
President Joe Biden attended but was not scheduled to speak. Two recent presidents did not attend — Bill Clinton, who is recovering from an infection, and Donald Trump, who Powell had criticized.
Eulogists were Madeleine Albright, who was Powell's immediate predecessor as the nation's top diplomat; Richard Armitage, who was deputy secretary under Powell and had known him since they served together in the Pentagon during the Reagan administration; and Powell's son Michael.
"As I grew to know him, I came to view Colin Powell as a figure who almost transcended time, for his virtues were Homeric. Honesty, dignity, loyalty and an unshakable commitment to his calling and word," Albright said.
Powell died Oct. 18 of complications from COVID-19 at age 84. He had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but his family said his immune system had been compromised by multiple myeloma, a blood cancer for which he had been undergoing treatment.
The story of Powell's rise to prominence in American life is a historic example to many.
He distinguished himself at the Pentagon even before he attained flag officer rank. In the late 1970s he worked in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and in 1983 as a brigadier general he became the senior military assistant to Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger. He later served in the White House as President Ronald Reagan's national security adviser, and in 1989 he was promoted to four-star general. Later that year, President George H.W. Bush selected him to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs.
