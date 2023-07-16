PADUCAH, KY — A contractor, working for the city of Paducah, will be repairing a collapsed storm pipe on the Friedman Ave. and Afton Ave. Intersection starting Tuesday, July 18.
The intersection is located in a residential area behind Clark Elementary.
The intersection will be closed as needed for the Paducah Street Division crews to complete the work.
The Paducah Street Division crews will assist with traffic control during the project. However, the intersection will be closed if needed to complete the work.
The project is expected to be completed on Friday, July 21, but if weather permits the project could potentially be completed sooner.
Drivers are being asked to use caution around repair cite, and respect traffic control devices.