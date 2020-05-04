MARTIN, TN — With record unemployment nationwide, finding a job is difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For graduating college students, starting their careers is now even more challenging. Charleston Yanders graduated from the University of Tennessee Martin this weekend. The university held a virtual commencement ceremony for the May graduates.
"This pandemic is taking a toll on everybody," Yanders said.
The psychology major is dealing with the challenges of his post-graduation job search during a pandemic. "It is hard to find a job and get into those programs, because a lot of people aren't reaching back out," Yanders said. "Some people are, I will say that. But it's kind of hard not being able to go to a campus for your master's program to see what it looks like."
Murray State University Career Services Director Matt Purdy said students should be flexible and open to other industries, promote themselves on LinkedIn, network and build their skill set, even if it is through temporary jobs.
"This will absolutely make them stronger and help them out in terms of their future prospects, and their future attitudes, and so on and so forth," Purdy said. "And that matters, not only professionally, but personally as well."
Murray State graduate Zoie Markman landed a job through a previous internship, before the pandemic.
"For finding a job, uncertainty has been eliminated. That's just the greatest feeling," Markman said. "Knowing that I at least have a job when this rises, and all that."
Yanders is hopeful he will eventually land a job.
Experts say industries in technology, consumer packaging, retail and health care are in demand. And more virtual and remote opportunities are likely to follow in the future.