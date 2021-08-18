Whether for mental health conditions or concerns about Covid, 25% of college students postponed college during the pandemic last year, some deciding they wouldn't return.
However, withdrawing from school mid-semester can create financial burdens for families.
According to CNBC, a survey discovered only 6% of surveyed schools give students 100% reimbursement for dropping out. It is common for colleges to continue requiring tuition payments even though a student has left campus.
Fortunately, many schools offer third-party tuition protection or it can also be purchased directly through a provider such as GradGuard or A.W.G. Dewar, according to CNBC.
Tuition refund insurance, or tuition insurance, generally covers families for medical or psychological reasons. Exceptions include failing out of school for academic purposes, or disciplinary punishment.
GradGuard covers $2,500 worth of tuition per term for $36, or $10,000 per term for $106. That can cover losses from tuition costs as well as room and board and other academic fees.
According to the College Board, tuition and fees plus room and board for a four-year private college averaged $50,770 in the 2020-21 school year; at four-year, in-state public colleges, it was $22,180.
As Delta variant cases are on the rise, the possibility of more campus closures has sparked renewed interest in college refund policies and tuition insurance.