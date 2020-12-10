PADUCAH — It's finals week, and things are quiet on the campus at West Kentucky Community Technical College. Things have been quieter than usual for the whole semester.
"We are right there with the national trends," says Vice President of Student Affairs Emily Peck.
Peck says the college's enrollment numbers have been down drastically for the fall semester. WKCTC's overall enrollment was down 24%, its workforce development program was down by 38%, and dual enrollment was down by 21%.
"Students really struggle to wrap their arms around NTI and just doing their regular curriculum. Add dual credit, we saw would be a little bit of a challenge," says Peck.
WKCTC is following a national trend. Data from the National Student Clearinghouse research center suggests college enrollment across the country is down. Murray State University, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and University of Tennessee at Martin all have seen a slight decrease in enrollment, too.
While overall enrollment is down at both SIU Carbondale and Murray State, the universities say their freshmen enrollment actually went up this semester.
Peck says WKCTC is already looking ahead to the spring semester, where it's seeing some encouraging numbers.
"We're seeing an uptick of interest when it comes to our adult students. So, students over the age of 25 who are returning, um, we're seeing an uptick in our inquiries, and we're seeing an uptick in our applications," says Peck.
Peck believes many of the adults interested in enrolling in community college have been impacted by the recent economic downturn.
"As people get, if they are working in retail or in something where they got laid off, they're looking to come back and get some additional skills that would help them get out of those positions," says Peck.
Peck says they believe the decrease in enrollment will be short lived, and sees students returning to school once the pandemic gets under control.
"As we get closer to hearing about vaccinations and seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, that things will actually readjust, and we hope and I absolutely believe that we are going to see a lot of students return," says Peck.