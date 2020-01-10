PADUCAH — You've probably traveled through the double crossover diamond interchange at least a few times since it opened near Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah.
It's been open nearly six months, and crash data reported by law enforcement to the Kentucky State Police for its collision database show crashes are down near the interchange.
Jason Warren drives through on the interchange every day going down U.S. 60. "I leave the house about 5 a.m.," he said, "And I work out in west Paducah, and I have to go through this every morning."
Warren was immediately on board when he heard about the interchange. One goal of the double crossover diamond is to improve traffic flow.
"There's no congestion of getting off the interstate, as well as merging with the mall traffic," Warren said.
We looked at crash data on U.S. 60 between New Holt and Coleman Road from when the interchange opened in July to Jan. 1.
There were a total of 63 crashes. Four crashes were reported as collisions with an injury, and 59 crashes were reported collisions with property damage.
During that same time period the previous year, there were 80 crashes. Nine crashes were reported as collisions with an injury, and 17 crashes were reported collisions with property damage. In addition, two crashes were reported as collisions with commercial vehicles, like semitrailers or other large trucks.
Warren says fewer crashes allow law enforcement officers to patrol other areas.
"So, it saved tax dollars in that way," he said. "It's improved all around with auto insurance claims, bodily injuries. So, the numbers actually prove that this intersection was a major improvement for our area."
Drivers hope the crashes continue to decrease. It's important to note crash data is only one factor in measuring the effectiveness of the interchange.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd said via text message, "It will take a full year of operation before crash data from the DCD (double crossover diamond) and U.S.60 in front of the mall with be meaningful."
The snapshot of crash data available shows the goal of the interchange is working.
Summary of Kentucky State Police collision database: