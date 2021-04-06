MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A single car collision on Interstate 24 caused a delay in traffic for about 40 minutes Tuesday morning.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a man experienced a medical episode which caused him to lose consciousness while driving eastbound on the I-24 bridge.
Deputies say his vehicle hit the concrete barrier which separates the east and westbound lanes before coming to a rest, blocking one lane of traffic.
The man was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The westbound lanes of the bridge are already restricted to one lane due to construction. Deputies says this collision caused the eastbound lanes to also be restricted to one lane for about 40 minutes.
The sheriff's department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance, Concord Fire Department, Paducah City Fire Department, and Prestige Towing.