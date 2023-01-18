MAYFIELD — A 28-year-old Graves County man had to be air-lifted to a Nashville hospital following a collision with a deer on Tuesday, deputies say.
According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Department, Casey Dunaway was driving northbound on KY 303 Tuesday evening when a deer crossed his path and he was unable to avoid hitting it.
Deputies say after striking the deer, Dunaway's truck crossed the southbound lane, collided with a guardrail, and ran off the roadway into a creek.
Dunaway sustained what deputies call a serious leg injury as a result of hitting the guardrail. One deputy was able to place a tourniquet on his leg until an ambulance arrived on scene.
Deputies say Dunaway was transported from the scene to the parking lot of Lebanon Church of Christ, where he was then air-lifted to Nashville.