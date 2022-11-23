COLORADO SPRINGS Colo. (AP) — The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub was ordered held without bail in an initial court appearance Wednesday as the suspect sat slumped over in a chair.
The accused shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, had his name changed more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas seeking to "protect himself" from a father with a criminal history, including domestic violence against Aldrich's mother.
The suspect's father, Aaron Brink, is a mixed martial arts fighter and pornography performer with an extensive criminal history, including convictions for battery against Aldrich’s mother, Laura Voepel, both before and after Aldrich was born, state and federal court records show. A 2002 misdemeanor battery conviction in California resulted in a protective order that initially barred Brink from contacting Aldrich or Voepel except through an attorney, but was later modified to allow monitored visits with Aldrich when he was a child.
Brink told San Diego CBS affiliate KFMB-TV that he was shocked to learn about Aldrich's alleged involvement.
He said his first reaction was to question why Aldrich was at a gay bar. Brink said he hadn't had much contact with his child but had taught them to fight, "praising" Aldrich for violent behavior at an early age. He added that he's sorry he let Aldrich down.
"There's no excuse for going and killing people," Brink said. "If you're killing people, there's something wrong. It's not the answer."
The weekend assault took place at a nightclub known as a sanctuary for the LGBTQ community in this mostly conservative city of about 480,000 about 70 miles south of Denver.
A longtime Club Q patron who was shot said the club's reputation made it a target. In a video statement, Ed Sanders said he thought about what he would do in a mass shooting after the 2016 massacre of 49 people at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
The victims were Raymond Green Vance, 22, a Colorado Springs native who was saving money to get his own apartment; Ashley Paugh, 35, a mother who helped find homes for foster children; Daniel Aston, 28, who had worked at the club as a bartender and entertainer; Kelly Loving, 40, whose sister described her as "caring and sweet"; and Derrick Rump, 38, another club bartender known for his wit.