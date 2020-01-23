WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- A Colp, Illinois man has been arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing.
Around 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Carterville police were called to a home in Colp on report of a stabbing.
The victim and the suspect were found when they arrived.
The victim, who law enforcement say is related to the suspect, suffered from what appeared to be serious injuries.
They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect, 62-year-old James Fowler of Colp, was arrested and initially charged with aggravated domestic battery.
He now has an additional charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Fowler is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.