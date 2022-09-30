PADUCAH — For the first time in 30 years, there will be live music inside the Columbia Theater in downtown Paducah.
Saturday, the Columbia Art House is hosting an American Graffiti Bash to raise money for the ongoing efforts to restore the theater, which first opened in 1927 and closed in 1987. Specifically, the money raised will be used to restore the structure and façade of the building.
The event will include live music, a play zone for kids, food trucks and more.
"This project and kickoff is to raise awareness for the people who maybe don't know about the Columbia, so we would like people to come out and see the lobby and learn about the theater, the project, and our efforts," Executive Board Member Melinda Winchester says. "So we really want to make people aware of this great structure in downtown."
The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The theater is at 504 Broadway St. in Paducah.