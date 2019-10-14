Watch again

PADUCAH — Monday is Columbus Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus' arrival to the Americas. But, nationwide, more states and cities are recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate Native Americans.

West Kentucky Community and Technical College history professor Brent Taylor focuses on teaching his students about the effects of Christopher Columbus on the world today. Taylor said the Italian explorer "accidentally" landed in the Americas in search of silk and spices.

That led to an exchange of goods, but it went far beyond that. News diseases and animals were introduced. It all became known as "the Columbian exchange."

"We had two hemispheres that had never really interacted with each other, except on a very limited bases before," Taylor said. "And now we have a truly global planet."

WKCTC sophomore Grace Travis said she didn't start learning about the impacts of Columbus until college. She said, although he is important, she wishes Native Americans could get some recognition too.

"We don't give them enough credit," Travis said. "Because they were very, I don't want to say traumatized, but they were not treated very fairly after all that happened. And I think they do get the short end of the stick."

That's why, nationally, there is a push for Indigenous Peoples Day to honor the Native Americans that were here before Columbus.

"There are positive changes, and there are negative changes," Taylor said. "Because if you had had a society before, and then the society is remade into what we call America, then obviously that's a traumatic change."

Taylor said good came from Columbus' discovery and bad, too. He said it's important to remember both and preserve history.

Twelve states and D.C. now celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day.