NBC- Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando-area hotel room Sunday authorities said. He was 65.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed his death, first reported by TMZ.
Deputies had responded to a room in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes based on a report of someone unresponsive there, the office said.
The performer was beloved as a comedian's comedian, a rare Hollywood talent who could portray a wholesome father in prime-time and still maintain a stand-up presence by exploring sometimes dark and epithet-laden humor.