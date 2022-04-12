Iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67, his family announced Tuesday.
A statement posted to Gottfried's official Twitter account reads: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor. Love, the Gottfried family."
April 12, 2022
NBC News, citing Gottfried's publicist and friend Glenn Schwartz, reports that Gottfried died at 2:35 p.m. ET Tuesday from recurrent ventricular tachycardia — a type of abnormal heart rhythm — caused by myotonic dystrophy type II. That's an inherited form of muscular dystrophy that causes progressive muscle wasting and weakness, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Variety reports that Gottfried began performing standup at just 15 years old — a career that would continue for more than 50 years. Over those decades, he had many TV and film roles, including in films like "Beverly Hills Cop II," "Problem Child," and "Look Who's Talking II."
Famous for his uniquely shrill voice, fans of his standup knew him for his crass, crude humor. But children across America knew him as the parrot Iago in Disney's "Aladdin," and many other cartoon roles, including Dr. Bender on Nickelodeon's "The Fairly OddParents," and Digit LeBoid on PBS Kids' "Cyberchase."
Those who worked with and knew Gottfried are remembering him fondly Tuesday.
In a tweet shared Tuesday afternoon, actress Marlee Matlin said Gottfried was "Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside."
"We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter @655jack (they're like twins)," she said.
Comedian and former Daily Show host Jon Steward said opening for Gottfried "was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn."
Comedian and actor Richard Lewis said "Gilbert, I don’t want to believe this. I loved him. I’m heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain’t so. For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away. You can’t be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain’t so.
