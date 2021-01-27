PADUCAH — You can't see comedian Jim Gaffigan in Paducah right now, but you can see his son's artwork in the National Quilt Museum.
The stand-up comedian, actor and best selling author shared his joy over his son's accomplishment in a Facebook post Wednesday night.
"It is with great pride and slight confusion that I inform you that my sons artwork is now in an exhibit at the @nationalquiltmuseum," Gaffigan said. "Yes, THAT national quilt museum. Seriously, I am proud of their great work and I know my mother who loved needlepoint and cross-stitch would’ve been over the moon about something like this."
On Jan. 14, the museum announced the winners of its 2021 School Block Challenge. This year's exhibition from the challenge include 191 blocks from students from 23 states. Those block include "Love All Around the World" by Michael Gaffigan, who won K-4th grad third place.
The exhibit is on display through April 6 at the museum, which is at 215 Jefferson St. in downtown Paducah.
On Wednesday, the museum also announced it will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with both in-facility exhibits and digital exhibits. The museum says it has 18 exhibit experiences scheduled for 2021, including an exhibit celebrating its history called "Sew Many Quilts: Celebrating 30 Years of The National Quilt Museum."
Visit quiltmuseum.org for more information about the museum and this year's exhibits. When visiting the museum in person, masks are required and visitors are expected to maintain 6 feet of distance from others.