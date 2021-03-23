PADUCAH — U.S. Rep. James Comer visited Community Kitchen in Paducah to recognize the organization's ramped-up efforts to serve those in need during the pandemic.
Comer, who represents Kentucky's 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives, presented a framed Congressional Record entry to Community Kitchen leaders Tuesday morning. It's a copy of a speech that Comer delivered on the House floor on March 8, commending Community Kitchen.
"I've just heard so many good things about the Community Kitchen," Comer said. "I know how many meals are served each day, and they have all these volunteers. They get here early in the morning, they start cooking. I just wanted to come by and see it and recognize them."
Comer then toured Community Kitchen as volunteers prepared free meals for people in need.
"Just wanted to raise awareness to the community of what they do, and strongly encourage the community to continue supporting this place," Comer said.
At its peak, Community Kitchen was providing about 1,000 free meals every weekday, sometimes more, during the pandemic. That number was about three times higher than the number of meals served before the coronavirus hit Kentucky.
Nowadays, the number of meals served has dipped slightly, as demand has become lower. But Community Kitchen continues to serve up to about 800 meals a day.
The meals are for anyone who wants them. All they have to do is drive to the front of the facility, roll down their windows, and volunteers will hand the food over.
Terri Osucha, administrative director of Community Kitchen, said the organization spends about $5,000 a week on foam containers, bags and utensils alone to make the carryout arrangement possible. Prior to the pandemic, people dined inside the building instead of taking the food home.
In addition, Community Kitchen spends tens of thousands of dollars to place people in hotels during winter weather and other situations in which emergency shelter is required. Before the pandemic, the nonprofit served as a warming center.
"In February, the cost for the emergency housing was about $24,000," said Osucha.
Furthermore, Community Kitchen provides utility, rent, clothing laundry and transportation assistance.
To sustain its operations at a time when the need is so great, Community Kitchen relies on donations from the community.
"A large part of our funding is individuals, businesses, churches," said Osucha.
An example of community donations took place during Comer's visit Tuesday, when state Rep. Randy Bridges brought $1,500 for Community Kitchen, comprised of $500 from First National Bank, $500 from the Paducah Board of Realtors, and $500 from a private donor.
Osucha said Community Kitchen welcomes additional funding and support.
"If folks have a business, we would love to come and talk to them and see if their employees might want to get involved with giving," said Osucha. "We'd love to talk with churches."
Community Kitchen also applies for local grants each year, said Osucha. In 2020, the organization received about $325,000 dollars from two foundations. This year, Community Kitchen has not yet received any grant money.
Currently, Community Kitchen does not get any state or federal funding. But, Osucha said the organization will explore grant options that may come from those sources. In addition, Community Kitchen recently formed a committee comprised of board members to determine other ways to raise funds.
Osucha said the best way to help Community Kitchen continue serving those in need is to make monetary donations, by visiting paducahcommunitykitchen.org/donate.
Comer said he's surprised by the number of homeless people Community Kitchen helps. But he's also pleasantly surprised by all the volunteers and donors who have stepped up.
"So, I just wanted to come by and see it myself, and let them know how much I appreciate what they're doing for the community," said Comer. "This is a very giving community. It always has been. You have a lot of foundations that support great causes. But you have people that support great causes. This is hard work back here. I sat back while I was taking the tour and watched them cook. And it's a lot of stress because there's a big line of people waiting to get their meal, and i just really appreciate that. It makes you have a good sense of community."
Osucha said about 400 volunteers help prepare and distribute meals at Community Kitchen each month.
In addition to Bridges, state Sen. Danny Carroll and Paducah Mayor George Bray accompanied Comer during his tour.
To read the Congressional Record from the day Comer honored Community Kitchen, click here, and scroll down to the section headed "Honoring Paducah Community Kitchen." The Congressional Record is the official record of U.S. Congressional proceedings.