FULTON COUNTY, KY — Avian influenza, better known as bird flu, is a deadly virus for turkeys and chickens, and it has found its way to Fulton County, Kentucky. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed samples taken from a flock earlier this month.
The Willingham Center is now a command center for the USDA and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. They've been at the command center for about a week and a half. USDA spokesperson Romy Buyo says as soon as the case was detected, the department activated its response. She says KDA and USDA are working closely together.
High mortality rate, lack of appetite and discoloration around the beak are all symptoms of avian influenza. The KDA with the USDA confirmed two cases in Fulton and Webster counties. People can spread the contagious virus to birds from barn to barn, which can then be spread throughout the flock.
"Poultry can spread it through close contact. People can spread it through their shoes, through their clothing, and through their vehicles," says Buyo.
Buyo says their response is ongoing. It isn't known how many additional cases there are.
"Those answers are yet to be determined, but that information is going to be made available to the public as the investigation continues," says Buyo.
Those who have infected birds have already been contacted by state and federal officials.
"Information is being released at the county level. Those that have been impacted have already been notified. It's important to note that the USDA and the state are working very closely together to get this resolved as quickly as possible," says Buyo.
Until then, Buyo encourages you to be proactive with biosecurity measures.
"Limiting the exposure to other birds and cleaning and disinfecting when handling birds," says Buyo.
The CDC says it's rare for people to become infected with bird flu viruses, but it can happen. KDA says there is not risk to the food supply, but birds from the flock won't enter the food supply. There's no evidence of people getting the virus by eating properly cooked poultry products. If you need to report sick or dead farm birds, you can call the USDA hotline at 1-866-536-7593.