TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A commercial truck driver was killed in a collision with an unoccupied Jeep on Interstate-24 in Trigg County Wednesday evening, the Kentucky State Police say.
According to a Thursday release, 62-year-old Dariusz Kowalewicz of Wheeling, Illinois was driving along eastbound I-24 in a Kenworth truck that was pulling a loaded box trailer when the accident occured.
The KSP says Kowalewicz hit a parked, unoccupied Jeep Wrangler on the interstate's shoulder, which caused his truck to go down an embankment and flip on its side in a woodline.
A trooper was flagged-down by a person who witnessed the accident, the release explains.
Kowalewicz was extracted from the truck and taken to an out-of-state hospital where he died, Troopers say.
The KSP says they will continue to investigate the collision.