PADUCAH — Paducah City Commissioner David Guess could be removed from office. This after he sent a text with racist connotations to a city employee, about an opponent running for Paducah City Commission.
City leaders had a special called meeting Wednesday and talked about the incident behind closed doors in executive session.
The incident surrounds campaign signs placed in the city, and the race for a seat on the city commission. Guess sent a text about campaign signs for Dujuan Thomas, one of Guess's opponents in the race, being removed by a city employee for being placed illegally. Here's what
Guess said in the text: "You got dujan under control"
The city employee replied: "He is mad at you lol."
Guess replied: "Whitey keeping a black man down."
Then followed that up with: "Sorry. It just came out. I haven't said one thing this whole election or any day that I'm alive."
The city employee replied: "No comment lol."
We spoke with Guess and Thomas following the meeting. Guess declined an on-camera interview, saying he would send a statement later in the evening.
Thomas, however, did agree to speak with us on camera.
"Everything that happens in the dark does come to light, so I'm glad the people are going to be able to see the person you voted for, for not just this term, but for another two years," Thomas said. "Somebody that's OK with using terminology like that, and it shouldn't matter if you're Black or white. That's wrong."
The commission met in closed session for more than two hours. When commissioners finally returned to the commission chamber, they took no action. Paducah Mayor George Bray read a statement the city issued about the incident.
"The Board of Commissioners believes that any sort of language with racial overtones such as this has no place in our society or with this Commission," Bray said.
The city of Paducah's full statement reads:
"On November 8, 2022, City employees removed political signs from City-owned property that were in violation of the City’s sign ordinance. Some of the removed signs were advertising an African-American candidate for City Commissioner. Subsequent thereto, Commissioner David Guess sent a series of texts messages to a City employee wherein Commissioner Guess made the statements: 'You got dujan [sic] under control' and 'Whitey keeping a black man down.'
"The Board of Commissioners believes that any sort of language with racial overtones such as this has no place in our society or with this Commission. Minority Inclusion has been a Commission Priority for the past 2 years and all City Commissioners attended Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training. In addition, the City worked with citizens to establish the Paducah Diversity Advocacy Board.
"The Board of Commissioners is weighing its options with respect to Commissioner Guess, including removal procedures under KRS 83A.040(9) or some form of public censure. The Board will take up the issue at its next meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 4:00 PM CST."
Guess sent the following statement, explaining his position the incident, but does not issue a direct apology to Thomas:
"It was Election Day, emotions were high and I was nervous and in a flippant moment, I said a statement that I immediately saw could be viewed as insensitive. I immediately apologized for the insensitivity {“Sorry. It just came out. I haven’t said one thing this whole election or any day that I’m alive”}. I am not a public speaker, I’m a normal working person just like most everyone else in the city. Anyone who has never said or texted something they immediately regretted can throw the first stone. I challenge anyone to find something in my everyday life that shows this one moment as a reflection of how I conduct myself every day. I’ve spoken to the mayor and commissioners, I regret the commission has to go through this but now I have a chance to tell everyone.
"The context of the text are important. On election day, there were many illegal signs placed by Mr. Thomas and I was informed of complaints. The complaints were not by me. Another commissioner had told me that Greg Cherry in the inspections dept had researched and ultimately was taking Mr Thomas signs down in the public places. Was told that Mr. Thomas then asked about my signs at another building and that Greg Cherry said 'David owns that building. It’s not public'. That was the reference of 'Do you have Dujuan under control' and his replied comment 'he’s mad at you, lol'. In today’s world, my quick/foolish remark of 'whitey (meaning Greg Cherry) keeping a black man down' was how I sadly thought it could be viewed by the world AND WAS NOT MY PERSONAL OPINION. Text can be interrupted wrongly and I knew this could be taken as insensitive, I immediately said 'I’m sorry'.
"In no way will I allow a flippant comment in a text stop me from carrying out my duties as a commissioner and fulfilling my obligation to every Paducah citizen."