MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County commissioners responded Monday to a letter from the Kentucky State NAACP about a confederate flag flying outside the county courthouse.
Kentucky State NAACP President Marcus Ray sent a letter to Judge Executive Kevin Neal requesting the county remove the flag, which was raised the courthouse square. The group says the flag is a symbol of hate and shouldn't fly on government property.
Commissioner Monti Collins released a statement that reads, in part:
"It is not up to me or you to tell someone the flag doesn’t represent racism. There are many people that do feel that way, and there are others who argue it is only about history. It is not up to me to decide what is racism as a County Commissioner. I sent an email this morning simply asking Judge Neal to consider having this issue on our next Fiscal Court agenda so that we can decide as an entire Fiscal Court what is the best way to address the concerns of all of our constituents."
Marshall County Commissioner Kevin Spraggs said he and Collins have talked with Ray. "We had a good conversation about the issue. The NAACP is going to follow up with a letter expressing some ideas for consideration," Spraggs told Local 6.
County Commissioner Justin Lamb also responded to Ray's letter. Lamb, who introduced the idea of flying the flag in the courthouse square, said as of Monday afternoon he has not been in contact with Ray or the NAACP. Lamb said he respects Ray's opinion, but Lamb disagrees with what he calls Ray's "one-sided interpretation of American history."
Lamb sent Local 6 a statement that reads,:
"Whereas I respect the opinion of NAACP Kentucky State Conference President Marcus D. Ray, I disagree with his one-sided interpretation of American history. Slavery is a horrible stain on the fabric of our nation's history but the average Confederate solider fought for the cause of states' rights and self-governance not slavery. As a member of the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, our goal with the Civil War memorial cannon and flagpole on the Marshall County courthouse lawn is to honor the veterans and casualties from both sides of the war. People in this country are sick and tired of history being destroyed in the name of political correctness and it pains me to see the history of my home county misinterpreted in order to fulfill a political agenda."
