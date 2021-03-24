Kentucky's Judicial Nominating Commission on Wednesday announced three nominees for the 59th Judicial District, which includes Ballard and Carlisle counties.
The commission has nominated three Kevil attorneys for the judgeship:Mark Stephen Medlin, Dawn E. Stacy and Grace Eleanor Stewart. The judicial seat opened up when Judge Keith Myers retired in October.
In a news release announcing the nominations, the commission says Medlin has his own law practice, Stacy served 20 years as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for the 1st Judicial Circuit before she retired from that role, and Stewart is an attorney with Lotus Children’s Advocacy & Sexual Violence Resource Center.
Medlin earned his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law. Stacy earned her juris doctor from the University of Arkansas William H. Bowen School of Law. Stewart earned her juris doctor from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.
Cases that appear in district court include juvenile matters, city and county ordinances, misdemeanors, violations, traffic offenses, probate of wills, arraignments, felony probable cause hearings, small claims involving $2,500 or less, civil cases involving $5,000 or less, voluntary and involuntary mental commitments and domestic violence and abuse cases.
When the 59th District Court judgeship opened up, the commission published a notice of vacancy. Attorneys were able to recommend themselves or others to the position, and those interested in the judgeship returned a questionnaire to the Office of the Chief Justice. Then, Kentucky Supreme Court Justice John Minton met with the commission to choose the three nominees.
The Kentucky constitution requires three nominees to be submitted to the governor for review. Now that the nominations have been made, Gov. Andy Beshear has 60 days to appoint one of them to the judgeship.