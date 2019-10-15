Watch again

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Millions of dollars were left on the table after thousands of properties in McCracken County were under-assessed or omitted.

Now, McCracken County leaders are setting up a meeting to outline guidelines to determine which taxpayers will face penalties for omitted properties.

The McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator's Office is finally getting the help it needs from the state from regional property assessors who now have remote access to a mapping system to help look for omitted properties.

"That home was assessed as $25,300," PVA Bill Dunn said, pointing to a mapping screen, "So, if that was say $3,000 or $5,000, they would know that is not appropriate."

As these properties are found, the county is mandated by law to collect five years' worth of back taxes and a 5% to 7% yearly interest rate.

McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said the state has its own formula to calculate how much the exact interest will be.

A committee consisting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court, County Attorney Sam Clymer, County Clerk Julie Griggs and McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter will decide who pays penalties.

The county attorney, county clerk and sheriff have legally mandated discretion to individually decide if penalties will be waived, but Clymer said they'll likely decide as a group.

"I think that as it all works out we can get a method for all of this," he said. "We will find that we will be very pro-taxpayer."

He said he understands this was a failure by government and doesn't want to penalize taxpayers who tried to do the right thing.

Clymer said there are two extremes for types of people on the omitted tax list. One is the taxpayer who knew they had property that needed to be added to the tax roll. The other is the person who tried to get property added to the tax roll, but the previous PVA ignored those request.

"We are going to look hard at those cases where people tried to get on there." he said. "Can you show us anything where you made an attempt to get it on there."

They committee hasn't set a time to meet, but Clymer said taxpayers can start preparing now.

If you self report omitted properties, you will automatically qualify for a penalty of up to 10%. That's in comparison to a penalty up to 20% if the PVA office finds it first. If you have proof you attempted to call or email the former PVA, that will also be considered. You should also try to find the permits you applied for to build any additional property.

Clymer said there are taxpayers for whom he would be resistant to forgive their penalties. "A taxpayer who is in business who has a million-dollar building they built on a $25,000 piece of ground, never have gotten a tax bill, they know," he said. "They know that they haven’t."

No additional tax bills will be sent out for under-assessed properties — only omitted properties. Clymer said a 50% increase in property value that was not reported will be considered omitted.