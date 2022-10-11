NORTH CAROLINA — A three-year-long study has shown taking daily multivitamins daily could slow cognitive decline in seniors 65 years of age and older.
During a three-year period, over 2,000 seniors were either instructed to take a multivitamin or cocoa extract daily, with the cocoa extract functioning as a placebo. They found those who took the multivitamin appeared to have slowed cognitive aging by about 60% compared to the placebo. The results are promising, but researchers say the link between multivitamins and cognitive function is still unclear. Larger and more diverse studies will be needed to draw any definite conclusions.
Researchers believe the results are due to the way supplements can benefit people who are lacking micro-nutrients, and the same results could potentially be obtained from eating a well-balanced meal. Regardless, researchers were shocked by the results. They expected the cocoa extract to have some cognitive benefits based on prior reports of it helping the cardiovascular system,.