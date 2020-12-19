FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL -- A community is coming together to help grieving and troubled families in southern Illinois.
Travis Craig and his two sons died last month in a house fire in Ziegler, Illinois. It also seriously injured Alyssa Stark, the stepsister to Crag's wife. She also lived with them.
Community members have come together since then to support the families left picking up the pieces.
Women from Stark's and Craig's side organized fundraisers to help their families.
Nancy Rady put together a bake sale Saturday, where she sold raffle tickets for baskets. It's all an effort to help Stark's family with back and forth trips to see Stark.
"This is so so hard," said Rady.
Stark is in a St. Louis hospital, completely dependent on a ventilator.
Her mom, Kristy, works at the Dollar General in Thompsonville, Illinois. She has to travel 220 miles round trip from Thompsonville to St. Louis, MO to see her daughter.
Rady is a family friend, who decided to step in to help.
"It's a really tough time right now, Kristy is back and forth right now, trying to be at Alyssa's bedside as well as trying to be at work here at Thompsonville Dollar General," said Rady.
Kristy and Rady said Stark is fighting for her life.
"To be there with someone on a ventilator, you know, they are scared, they are scared they don't know what's going on, they're confused, they can't talk," said Rady.
"Their hands are bind during this time and you know you just got to try and keep them comfortable, you know and that's a lot of where Alyssa is now so mother to mother, I'm just reaching out trying to help."
Craig's family and friends met for a benefit dinner Saturday, about 25 minutes away at Desperado's Bar and Grill.
They are raising money by selling spaghetti dinners, auctioning off items, and selling special t-shirts showing a picture of Craig and his sons.
The money raised will help pay for their headstones, and help his wife and daughter start fresh, after losing their home and everything inside of it.
Craig's wife and daughter weren't home at the time of the fire.
Molly Joplin and Christina Armes joined with others to make the event possible. They ask the community to step up and help this family.
"If it's in your heart and you do love and care for other people-- it's Christmas time, and they really do need you so please do all you can to help them," said Armes.
She held Craig's wife as she broke down in tears, thinking about the loss of her husband and two sons.
"We'll make it, you're strong okay," said Armes.
Everyone took some time to look at old family photos, reminiscing, choosing some of their favorite moments.
Craig's mom Nora Craig was also there.
"Everybody's going to miss Travis in Zeigler and Christopher, they all loved him, all the firemen, my preacher loved him, he went to church with my preacher," said Nora.
"He was a real good kid, he was not a bad person, he loved everybody and my grandbabies did too, they loved everybody, that smile, I miss all of them."
Armes strongly encourages everyone to show support any way they can, helping them move forward.
"His wife and daughter are really having it tough, we just hope and pray that everybody will send prayers and help, come out and help support them, they need your help."
The events are over but these families still need your help.
If you would like to donate to helping Alyssa stark, you can visit her Go Fund Me Account.
If you would like to buy a shirt from the Craig family, you can contact Mackenzie, a member of the Craig family. Her number is 618-513-7312. The t-shirts are $25 each.
If you would like to donate to the Craig Family, you can visit their Go Fund Me account.