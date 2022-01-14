Kentuckians in all 120 counties may be eligible for assistance with their heating or water bills.
Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Component and the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
Both programs can assist households, up to and including 150% of the federal poverty guideline, who meet the program eligibility. Individuals should apply through their local Community Action Agency office. To locate your local office, please call 800-456-3452.
Benefits will be paid directly to your housing vendor.
LIHEAP is available through March 31, 2022. This benefit will cover the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis not to exceed $600. Household can reapply during each crisis situation.
LIHWEAP will provide water and wastewater assistance through Sept. 30, 2023, or until funds are exhausted.
Applying for both these programs will not affect your eligibility for one or the other.
More information about these programs can be Community Action Agencies website.