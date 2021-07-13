FRANKFORT, KY– Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are now accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program. The program aims to help households afford electric costs during the hot summer months.
Eligible households can apply to either of the two available components, the subsidy and crisis components.
The subsidy component would provide a one-time pavement ranging from $100 to $400, depending on household income levels. The crisis component assists households that are experiencing a home energy crisis. This component can alleviate a crisis by providing up to $600, and household's can reapply each time a crisis occurs.
To be eligible for these components, households must fall below the federal poverty guidelines. Additionally, to apply for the crisis component, households must provide the following: disconnect notice, eviction notice, demonstrate a late/overdue payment notice, or demonstrate they would be disconnected or evicted if not for a moratorium.
All benefits will be paid directly to household's electric vendors.
Applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through October 31. More information for LIHEAP can be found at www.CAPKY.org. To locate your local Community Action Agency call 800-456-3452.