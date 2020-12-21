GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The preliminary results from Monday's autopsies are still pending for the family of four that died in a home shooting Sunday.
Kentucky State Police are investigating after getting a call Sunday morning. They found four bodies, including those of Kyle Milliken and his wife Ashley, inside the home on Smiths Lane in Mayfield.
Graves County Coroner Brad Jones confirmed the names of the two children who died Monday — 13-year-old Kjae Milliken and 8-year-old Kycohn Milliken.
Local 6 wasn't able to talk to neighbors, and the family said it's too early in their grieving process to speak publicly. Mayfield Independent School District, where the boys attended school, shared their condolences.
In a Facebook post, the district expressed its sympathies and prayers. The district also said it will be offering counseling services during the Christmas break for students who need the emotional support. The family's pastor, Chad Lamb, describes the family with compassion.
"A well respected family on both sides," Lamb said. "I mean, loving father, loving wife, loving mom, loving dad. It's just mind blowing to really try to wrap your mind around it. You really can't."
Community members are organizing a balloon release on Christmas Eve at Kess Creek Park in the family's memory. Lamb wants the community to unite in prayer on behalf of the family.
"People need to do more than talk about it," Lamb said. "We need to pray."
"There's a titanic struggle right now between good and evil, light and darkness, that sort of thing," Lamb said. "And we've got to understand that we're not each other's enemies. And we've got to bind together in a time like this."
The balloon release at Kess Creek Park starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Students can sign up for counseling here.