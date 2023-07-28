PADUCAH — Friday was the first official kids' kickoff event for the 8th of August. It happened at the W.C. Young Community Center in Paducah. It was the sneaker ball for kids 12 and under. The rest of the events start Aug. 2.
This year's theme is "I am my ancestors' wildest dreams," and with events planned like the Sneaker Ball on Friday, the main goal is to encourage all generations to celebrate their Black history and culture.
"It's not just my history, but really, truly everyone's history,” said Ericka Hudson. “This is when this area of the country was able to hear that they were free -- the slaves in this particular area.”
Hudson is the president of the W.C. Young Community Center’s board of directors. She said this year they are focused on all generations.
"We're bringing in our youth, because I think it's very important for the celebration to be able to have intergenerational connections and conversation," said Hudson.
Partners like the Upsilon Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. made this year’s celebration happen. They are hosting a tailgate at this year's Rock the Block celebration on Aug. 5 at Robert Coleman Park. Their basileus, Kenneth Hurt, says it's important that they participate.
"How do you know where you're going when you don't know your history? The minority race, the Black race, we've been through a lot. We've come a long way before your time, but things have changed. We want them to be able to go farther and farther and farther, and farther than we did," said Hurt.
Hudson wants people to walk away from this year's celebration feeling empowered.
"It's just the feeling of community, a feeling of pride a feeling of encouragement," she said.