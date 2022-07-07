MARION, IL — Many of you showed up to have your documents shredded at Thursday's Super Shredder event in Marion, Illinois.
Folks brought 6,000 pounds of documents and papers to the SIU Credit Union at 2809 Outer Drive in Marion on Thursday to be shredded.
If you missed out on Thursday's event, don't worry. There are three more Super Shredder events left for the year.
The next Super Shredder Thursday will be Sept. 1 in Murray, Kentucky.
The event will start at 10 a.m. that day and run until 2 p.m. or until the trucks are full.