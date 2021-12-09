DEXTER, KY — Community members gathered to congratulate the latest graduates of the Marshall/Calloway County drug court program Thursday night at an event at Dexter-Hardin Methodist Church in Dexter, Kentucky.
They were honored with a graduation ceremony and a celebration with community leaders. Drug court is an intensive two-year substance abuse program administered by the court to address addiction in Kentucky and reduce overcrowding in jails.
“At a time when many jails are struggling to find space to house inmates or pay for them, it is critical that we find better options for dealing with drug addiction in Kentucky," Chief Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson said in a statement released before Thursday night's graduation event. "Drug court is one of those very successful options. Besides dealing with overcrowding, providing drug treatment is just the right thing to do for those that are in the judicial system due to drug use only.”
Jameson presides over the drug court, and the program is administered by a team of representatives from the Marshall County and Calloway County Sheriff’s offices, probation and parole, the commonwealth attorney’s office, drug court staff and a representative of the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy.
Thursday's event celebrated the graduates' sobriety and reentry into society as contributing citizens. Leaders said they hope the community will continue to support the graduates as they make the transition.
"Our drug court is very proud of the several individuals that will be graduating. It’s important for members of the community to encourage these graduates as they transition. Seeing strangers take time to support them helps our graduates succeed, and that’s a win for everyone,” Jameson said.
Marshall County Commissioner Monti Collins was the featured speaker at the graduation event, sharing his story of rising from addiction to be a public servant and successful realtor.
Jameson said the fall graduating class honored Thursday is the largest ever for the Marshall/Calloway program, with six graduates, including one person from Calloway County and five from Marshall County.