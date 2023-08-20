CARBONDALE, IL — A community is coming to terms with the deaths of a husband and wife who ran out of the area's only overseas grocery stores.
But they're also coming together to help their family.
Rosli and Gemma Habibullah owned Carbondale's International Grocery since the 1980s in part to give local immigrants a taste of home.
More than two weeks ago, they died in a car accident on I-57.
They were checking on inventory to see what they needed to pick up the following day.
Now, a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses has exceeded expectations raising more than $30,000.
That's as the owner's daughter is working to gain ownership, keeping the store open and continuing her parents' legacy.
It's a Sunday afternoon. Mo Habibullah is manning Carbondale's International Grocery, a job her parents, Rosli and Gemma, did for more than 30 years.
it's been a big part of their family's lives.
"There's some rice shelves in there that my uncle built by hand and as a child I used to climb up on them and read my books and do my homework and like scare customers by saying hi to them," said Mo.
Her parent's deaths in a car accident more than two weeks ago is still difficult for Mo to comprehend.
"Really tough obviously losing both parents at the same time in a really unexpected traumatic way but it's also been really comforting to be able to share stories of them with people who also love them," said Mo.
People shared their love for Rosli and Gemma on this GoFundMe page created to help Mo pay for funeral expenses.
"An unspeakable loss."
"They were such a wonderful couple who will be missed by many in southern Illinois."
"I knew the owners and would talk to them whenever they were at the store."
Mo's parents started the store in the 1980s with immigrants in mind.
They were immigrants, too.
"There just wasn't a lot of options for food that reminded them of home," said Mo.
More than 80 countries are represented at International Grocery and the legacy that the owners leave behind is providing a home and space for people with different backgrounds.
Something Mo hopes to continue to honor her parents.
"Sometimes being able to eat a different culture's food is a little bit like being able to experience that culture even without being able to travel there," said Mo.
Right now, Mo is going through the legal paperwork to possibly take ownership of the store.
Here's the link to the GoFundMe page.