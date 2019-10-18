MURRAY, KY — People pack Hih Burger in Murray almost every day for the good food, but on Friday it was packed for a different reason.
"We're gonna make it happen," says Kim Miles.
Miles and Karen Driver own Hih Burger. They're taking donations to buy a brick at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's Pathway of Hope to honor and remember Zoey Smith. The 5-year-old girl died this week after battling leukemia her entire life. Already, the community is responding.
"Someone came down from Mount Vernon, Illinois, to donate," says Driver.
Miles, as well as employees at Hih Burger, knew Zoey well. She and her parents ate there quite often. Miles says she feels this is the least they can do to honor Zoey and her parents.
"I'm really sad for her parents, and we have three children, so I can't imagine what they're going through," says Miles.
Peggy Taylor is one of the people who made a donation. "Pretty much all you had to do is say Zoey, and everybody knew exactly who you were talking about," says Taylor.
Taylor says Zoey connected with the entire community. "I think it not only touched us, but I hope this can touch the whole area, and we can help her family," says Taylor.
Even though the community is coming together, it doesn't make losing Zoey any easier.
"I know she's in heaven where she's supposed to be, and she has no more pain, and that she actually got to sit in Jesus' lap. But we're going to miss her, and it hurts knowing she's not here," Miles said. "It's for Zoey. It needs to be perfect. She was perfect."
You can drop off your donations at Hih Burger from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and at Square up Tattoo from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. The goal is to collect $4,500 to buy the biggest brick St. Jude offers. Miles says they will continue to collect money until they reach their goal.
