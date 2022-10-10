PADUCAH — The Community Foundation of West Kentucky is accepting applications from area nonprofits for its Philanthropy 360 Micro-Grant program.
Those eligible for the $1,000 grants include charitable organizations that serve west Kentucky communities in areas including community arts, education, health awareness, children's programs, social services and community improvement.
Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Grants will be awarded during the Philanthropy 360 event at the old Finkel’s Building in Paducah on Thursday, Nov. 10. Attendance is required for the nonprofits selected to receive grant funding. Organizers say refreshments will be provided during the event.
Winners will be chosen by the Community Foundation of West Kentucky Grants Committee with the approval of the Board of Directors.
For more information about the grant program and how to apply, call the Community Foundation of West Kentucky at 270-442-8622 or email gposey@cfwestky.org.
To apply online, visit cfwestky.org.
Download the pdf below for a hard copy of the application which can be printed and mailed with supporting materials to: Community Foundation of West Kentucky, P.O. Box 7, Paducah, Kentucky 42002.