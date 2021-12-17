The Community Foundation of Western Kentucky (CFWK) has opened CFWK Disaster Relief Fund in response to the devastating tornadoes that struck last week.
The fund aims to support the mid to long term recovery efforts of local nonprofits.
The CFWK Disaster Relief Fund has already drawn the attention of various donors across the state and country.
Some donors include:
- An anonymous out of state donor gifted $100,000
- Toyota donated $250,000
- Bath and Body Works gifted $25,000
- Country Music star Chris Stapleton has donated $50,000 through the Outlaw State of Kind Fund with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
If you are interested in donating, click here.