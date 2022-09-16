MAYFIELD, KY — Major changes are underway in Mayfield. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse started Friday. Several people gathered to witness the tornado-damaged building's last moments and to watch the demolition process start.
A star bearing the words "Let's rise, not fall," could be seen on the fence as the Graves County Courthouse fell behind it. Many say it's a necessary step forward, although it's bittersweet, coming nine months after the December storm.
Capturing the memories and the change, Joseph Petty has been documenting the storm recovery efforts since the December tornado outbreak.
He took more than a thousand photos Friday at the courthouse. He says it's time for it to be torn down.
“Some of it was getting old. It's best to start over. What do we have to do? We have to let the past go and move on and start rebuilding. Move on,” Petty says.
Another community member, Kay Mills, say it's hard for her to let it go.
“Very sad. I feel like I'm losing the whole town. I don't know that it's ever going to be back. I mean, I hope so but it’ll never be back like it was. And so many people are leaving,” Mills says.
As more buildings in Mayfield are leveled, Mills worries about the future of her town.
“Are we ever going to have any industry back here? We didn't have much to start with. Not a lot of draw for Mayfield. But maybe somebody will buy it up and promote it and get us back on our feet,” says Mills.
Petty says he's sad to see parts of his community leave, but he's focusing on what's already being restored.
“Like I say, material stuff can be replaced, like our church up here, Fairview. It got hit, but we're rebuilding,” Petty says.
His motto to keep his positive attitude is, “Just move on. Just be happy.”
Plans to rebuild the courthouse have not yet been finalized, but county officials say they have a timeline of up to three years before it’s rebuilt.
Youngblood Excavating and Contracting is tearing down three buildings in Mayfield.
Demolition of the courthouse, Mayfield Fire Station 1 and the American Legion building will continue throughout next month.