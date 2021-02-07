Branch Out Break In

Photo Courtesy: Branch Out Foods Facebook page

PADUCAH—A local Paducah restaurant is thanking the community for supporting their bake sale for staff tips after a break in Friday. 

On Facebook, Branch Out Foods, said the store was broken into and someone stole their safe and money from the cash resister. 

"It has been a really rough year, COVID hasn't pulled any punches for the restaurant industry," the restaurant said in a post. "We've persevered because our die hard fans are so loyal." 

The restaurant announced because of COVID-19 they had to cut hours from staff. They revealed some of the money stolen from the Friday robbery was from the staff's pooled tips.

The restaurant held a baked goods sales on Saturday to help get back the staff's pooled tips. Branch Out Foods said the bake sale was a success. 

'We sold out of baked goods in record time, and it became one of the busiest days we've ever had," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "We have no idea how much was given to help our staff get their much deserved tips and a little more to help with their expenses. But we feel like we've met that goal and maybe even more." 
 
Their Facebook page said another opportunity to support the staff will be announced on their Facebook page on Tuesday.  

