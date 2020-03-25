PADUCAH — Self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic can be dangerous for those in abusive relationships.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline says COVID-19 puts victims at greater risk. While resources might be limited, there are options.
Intervention Program Director Grace Stewart said Lotus is reaching out to clients to make sure they have the help they need. They're also posting resources on social media. Next week, they'll be doing therapy through Zoom.
"Help is still out there," Stewart said. "They can still call for emergency response, protective orders are still available to any victims of abuse."
Merryman House Executive Director Mary Foley said they're taking extra precautions for those living in emergency shelters. They're taking temperatures twice a day and practicing social distancing.
"I would want folks to know that we certainly do have a robust plan in place to do all that we can to keep our staff and clients safe," Foley said.
Foley said victims should call 911 and reach out to Merryman House if they're experiencing abuse.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help for you. The number for the 24-hour hotline is 1-800-585-2686.