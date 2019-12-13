PADUCAH — Police, deputies and firefighters have it. This weekend, many in the community can get it for free. Narcan, a medication to treat drug overdoses, will be given out during a community health fair Saturday in Paducah.
The Power in Prevention community health fair will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at New Greater Love Church, which is at 1249 North 12th St.
The event will offer free HIV and hepatitis C testing and education. The first 50 people who get tested will each get a $20 gift card and T-shirt.
During the fair, organizers will also give away 150 free boxes of Narcan (also known as naloxone), a medication that reverses opioid overdoses. Training on how to use it will also be offered.
"How to administer it, how to do rescue breathing. And that team that's going to be helping me with that is Central Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition, as well as Stop Heroin Lexington," said Monica Lee Ridgeway, who helped organize the event. She is a Paducah native who now works with the Kentucky Income Reinvestment Program at the University of Kentucky.
To illustrate the importance of overdose education and prevention, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are 192 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. every day. In Kentucky, there were 1,566 overdose deaths in 2017 alone.
"Kentucky has an opioid problem. And we don't think that it's happening in western Kentucky, but it actually is. And it's also happening in all populations," said Ridgeway.
Locally, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the Paducah Fire Department, and the Paducah Police Department are some of the agencies equipped with Narcan. Paducah Police Capt. Joe Hayes said there are roughly 78 officers in the department, and each has a box of the medication. The police department has had Narcan for two years.
"We have seen an increase in usage from the previous year," said Hayes.
From August through November, Paducah police responded to five overdose incidents for which Narcan was used, according to uniform citations provided by the police department. They include a two-vehicle collision in late September.
"So, one of our sergeants responded out to a scene," Hayes said. "And of course, the driver was unresponsive at the time. And they were unsure what was going on, if the male was choking. But they ended up utilizing a dose of Narcan, and the male came right out of it. Turns out, he was actually overdosing."
Meanwhile, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department has used Narcan to save about eight or nine lives over the past two years, according to Sheriff Matt Carter.
Paducah Fire Department has used Narcan four times on overdose victims since June, Paducah city spokeswoman Pam Spencer said.
Narcan is sprayed into the nose. Even if the person regains consciousness, always take the person to get emergency medical care. For more information on Narcan, visit www.narcan.com.
Pharmacies like Walgreens offer Narcan without a prescription.
Saturday's Power in Prevention community health fair is sponsored by UK's Kentucky Income Reinvestment Program, Kentucky Finding Cases Project, and the Kentucky Department for Public Health.